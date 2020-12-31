 Skip to main content
Letter: Our Kids and their Teachers deserve better
Letter: Our Kids and their Teachers deserve better

As a Tucson resident, student, and staff at the UA, I have unrestricted access to free COVID testing. In the spring the UA will require weekly testing of anyone who wants to attend in-person classes on campus. All free of charge. President Robbins reports the UA administered 100,000 tests since August.

The Tucson-area schools are all keeping children mostly in a remote learning environment, due to COVID. We know this is not the best way for them to learn, and we know that it will have future impacts on their well-being.

The UA will do a testing blitz in January. This is not available to our elementary, middle, and high schools. Why?! Obviously, there is capacity. The education of our young children is just as important if not more so than UA students. Isn’t the safety of the children and their teachers as important as those at the UA? I can work remotely and attend school remotely. Give my tests to a child or teacher!

Rebecca Plevel

Midtown

