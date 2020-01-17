Letter: OUR LADY WILDCAT BASKETBALL TEAM
Letter: OUR LADY WILDCAT BASKETBALL TEAM

Omgosh! If you didn't go to the U of AZ women's basketball game Friday night, you missed such a fun and exciting game. Out girls are such scrappers, fighters right to the end. They played the number 3 team in the U.S., the Oregon Beavers and we almost won, right up to the end. I'm so proud of our team and their efforts, and for the wonderful coaching of Adia Barnes and her staff. Thank you all for all the fun and excitement! We love our Lady Cats. Go Lady Cats!

Pat Young

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

