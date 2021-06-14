 Skip to main content
Letter: Our laughable response to environmental issues
Letter: Our laughable response to environmental issues

Is it just me or does anyone else think it’s hilarious that the Arizona Corporation Commission recently agreed our state would be ready to convert to all clean, renewable energy by 2070? Get a grip, folks. That’s 50 years from now! A lifetime.

Speaking of laughable, how can Hudbay Minerals of Canada be allowed to pump out millions of gallons of clean groundwater daily to wash rocks at six proposed open pit mines in the Santa Rita Mountains? Our groundwater is already being rapidly depleted. CAP allocations have been cut. Hudbay promised already over-committed CAP water in exchange, to be released into a different aquifer than they drain. The antiquated Mining Act of 1872 welcomes foreign mining companies to take our copper at no charge for the water, the copper, or the environmental devastation left behind.

Actually, that’s not funny, is it? It’s just insane.

Peggy Hendrickson

Green Valley

