Letter: Our Leaders Need to Get On the Same Page for Donning Masks

Society reflects the behavior of its leaders. From the President on down, they need to be on the same page to combat this virus.
In Marana, for example, our mayor has decided he doesn’t want the Police to enforce masks. On Saturday, I witnessed the most egregious arrogance. A group of more than 10 people were congregated at a local park right across from the Marana Police station. I was on the way to the P.O. I wear a mask to go inside an empty P.O. in case I encounter a person.
I contacted a local town council person up for re-election to express my dissatisfaction. I couldn’t reach Pima County offices who have the enforcement authority.
Marana consists of 7 exits on I-10. Those 7 exits consist of alot of people who could be infected. There are no large medical facilities here to support an outbreak.
People will congregate where the regulations are the least stringent!
Get on the same page, please!
Paula Palotay
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
