So, the major roads on the north side and east side are getting repaired. Many residential roads are not getting repaired. This seems to be especially true on the south and southwest side of our city. In fact, I may need to repair all the pot holes in front of my driveway.
Some of this damage is caused by the many cars lining up on our street to pick up children every week day.
The supervisors have major responsibility with police, fire, and infrastructure; such as, roads.
In my opinion, they are doing the minimum necessary repairs in hopes of passing a huge road bond.
Vote them out!
John and Teresa Sharpton
Southwest side
