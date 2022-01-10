 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Our Mayor is not a Communist
There are far more important issues to write about right now, like the closing of our state run prison in Florence and shipping the inmates to Eloy's private prison, notoriously poorly managed and more expensive, but profitable...for the owners, or Rosemont Mines being allowed to harbor CAP water for ten years...really? But I can't let Mr. Wilson get away with labeling our Mayor a Communist because our city is providing free local bus service until June. No Communist country has free local bus service, Mr. Wilson. Do your homework. And editors, please try not to publish such drivel, I know it's tempting, but just don't. Thank you.

Ginia Desmond

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

