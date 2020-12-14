 Skip to main content
Letter: Our Mayor
If you're female, intelligent, talented, involved in politics, and a Democrat, beware! The far right will work to vilify you, early and often, hoping to stifle your career. They’ll condition their followers to hate you. Nancy Pelosi has been victimized throughout her career in this manner. Vilified as some symbol of an ominous radical left, what has she done other than advocate for healthcare, affordable education, sensible gun legislation, the environment and other mainstream American goals? Hillary was identified early as talented, hence a $60 million "Whitewater" investigation producing nothing against her. Benghazi, another nothing-burger after years of congressional hearings. More vilification. Now AOC is targeted. Well, of course! She has all the target criteria, plus she's Latina. So, Mayor Romero, if you see negative signs or nasty letters to the editor about you, know that you’re assessed as intelligent and talented, and a threat to the right. Thank you for your tough decisions regarding COVID. Lives will be saved! Chin up and forge ahead, Mayor Romero!

Louis Hollingsworth, Esq.

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

