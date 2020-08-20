 Skip to main content
Letter: Our Police Union Endorses Trump
Letter: Our Police Union Endorses Trump

I’m trying to understand why our police union thinks it wise to endorse national candidates at this turbulent time. Police departments are under intense scrutiny due to violence and murder committed by some members. It would make more sense to stay out of partisan politics. Police departments represent communities of both political persuasions. Police will need goodwill from both sides as elected officials deal with public demands for reform of departments. With the endorsement of Trump our police union is choosing divisiveness over building community. Until now I have had only positive experiences with police; now it will be hard to give police officers the benefit of the doubt when errors are made or to feel generous when they need funds.

Dee Maitland

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

