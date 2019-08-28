Today, when I caught my first glimpse of a Saguaro forest, I gasped out loud. I am new to the area, and hadn’t yet seen the magic of the saguaros, standing tall over a field of teddy-bear cholla, hedgehog cactus, and blooming prickly-pear. I felt blessed to be there.
My trip was made possible by a little-known conservation program: the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). Arizona’s public lands, including Saguaro National Park, the Grand Canyon, countless neighborhood parks, baseball fields, and swimming pools have received millions in support since the LWCF was created.
But unfortunately, the program has rarely been fully funded. $22 billion of dollars money set aside for our parks have been spent elsewhere. Full funding has never been guaranteed.
Right now, Congress is considering full funding. Our public lands deserve support now and for future generations. Let’s tell our representatives: it’s time to fully and permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Anna Farrell-Sherman
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.