Letter: Our state government: champions for semi-life species

I’d like to applaud our state government, both our governor and many of the legislative majority, for thinking “outside the box” on the rights of so-called “lesser” species. While animal rights activists focus on mammals, and other groups are concerned with the preservation of birds or fish, our innovative leaders are pioneering a new era in protection – the preservation and expansion of virus rights. While our Federal government is thoughtlessly pursuing genocidal plans to contain and possibly eliminate coronavirus populations, Arizona’s dominant party is working tirelessly to retain and even expand this species, providing significant opportunities in our schools and workplaces. They have done this in the name of “freedom” and “liberty”; since there will be some admittedly unfortunate side effects on our own species, it is clear that their efforts are laser focused on helping our tiny viral brethren. Thank you, Governor Ducey and your legislative allies, for thinking outside the box and being willing to sacrifice many of our own species for this worthy cause.
Nelson Morgan
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.