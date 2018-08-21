I usually stay in my little cocoon but this weekend I drove down Grant, 22nd, Pantano etc., and I have got to tell you they are in terrible shape. I would hate to see what the streets that aren't traveled as much are like. And every time something is mentioned about roads the Council seems to have a quaint answer for it. Wouldn't you like to see just how much money they have for the roads?? and what they are doing wit h it.
Sharlie Deschaines
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.