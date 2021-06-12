Letter: Our Water Tucson

As a Ward 6 City Council candidate who is passionate about innovative policy-making that meaningfully prioritizes sustainability and equity, I proudly support of the Our Water Tucson proposal. A climate emergency was declared last year, and if the word emergency means anything, it means that urgent action is demanded now, and that business as usual is no longer acceptable. We cannot continue to subsidize the life styles of wealthy homeowners who are unwilling to pay their fair share, nor is it humane to make over 10,000 working families pay approximately $3 million in water debt that has accrued since the pandemic hit. Courageous leadership is called for in this moment. Please vote in approval of Our Water Tucson. Let’s stop giving away our most precious resource for so little, and let’s bake into the policy that the revenue must go toward canceling the water debt, expanding low-income assistance programs, and climate resiliency measures. Thank you.
Miranda Schubert
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.