Before the recent monsoon rains provided a modicum of temporary relief to our parched desert, we saw a string of meandering bears killed by Arizona Game and Fish. Thirsty and hungry, they lost their lives in a desperate attempt to survive. What wasn’t mentioned in reports was how bears are chased from their dwindling habitats by Arizona trophy hunters.
Stalked, hungry, thirsty and entering residential neighborhoods is not a happy place for a bear, and while the stories often attributed blame to good Samaritans attempting to help these magnificent creatures, it’s really a failure of Arizona Game and Fish that sides with hunting interests over true conservation and preservation of wildlife and habitat.
As Game and Fish solicits the public for donations to transport water to struggling wildlife, these catchments for hunters are like nectar for hummingbirds. Build it, and they — wildlife and hunters — will come. Arizonans love their wildlife. Trophy hunting and wildlife killing contests have no place here.
Lane Scott
Fountain Hills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.