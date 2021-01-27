 Skip to main content
Letter: Oust Finchem
Letter: Oust Finchem

Mark Finchem tried to steal my vote. Worse, he tried to steal the vote of every Arizona voter, Republican or Democrat. He wanted, and seemingly continues to want, to substitute his judgment for the judgment of the electorate. Recounts? Court decisions? Certification by the proper authorities? No, the only thing that counts for Finchem is his personal judgment of the election, not constitutional procedures. To suppress the will of the voters for a single person’s preference is tyranny, plain and simple. He should admit his error and resign. If not, the legislature should refuse to seat him. As a final resort, the voters should recall this traitor (“one who betrays his country”) and prevent further harm and embarrassment to our state.

Tim Tilton

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

