Letter: Out of the mouth of babes

Re: the April 26 article "Responsibility for the collective good is more important than individualis."
To add to Tim Steller's Home Depot experience in his Sunday's article, I have a Lowe's insight. While in line at customer service, I observed 50/50 mask compliance between employees and customers. When a front line (unmasked) employee coughed in her elbow, I wondered whether people understand why masks are important.
Next stop was the gardening section and while in the checkout line, I overheard a young boy ask his mother, "Why aren't you wearing a mask?" Her reply: "We are in the open. I have one in my purse when I need it." How can we expect our young people to model good behavior, if we do not give them example. A recent example was the Vice-President's visit to the Minnesota Mayo Clinic and he was the only one NOT wearing a mask. If the chairman of the Task Force cannot model good behavior in this crisis, can we expect the nation to comply?
Maybe "a little child will lead us" . . . The adults have let us down.
Paula Palotay
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!