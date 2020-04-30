Letter: Out of the mouth of babes
View Comments

Letter: Out of the mouth of babes

Re: the April 26 article "Responsibility for the collective good is more important than individualis."

To add to Tim Steller's Home Depot experience in his Sunday's article, I have a Lowe's insight. While in line at customer service, I observed 50/50 mask compliance between employees and customers. When a front line (unmasked) employee coughed in her elbow, I wondered whether people understand why masks are important.

Next stop was the gardening section and while in the checkout line, I overheard a young boy ask his mother, "Why aren't you wearing a mask?" Her reply: "We are in the open. I have one in my purse when I need it." How can we expect our young people to model good behavior, if we do not give them example. A recent example was the Vice-President's visit to the Minnesota Mayo Clinic and he was the only one NOT wearing a mask. If the chairman of the Task Force cannot model good behavior in this crisis, can we expect the nation to comply?

Maybe "a little child will lead us" . . . The adults have let us down.

Paula Palotay

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Ignorant and lying

Why are people in Tucson acting as if they are immune to Covid 19. As an essential worker I drive home at 3pm and the streets are packed. The …

Local-issues

Letter: Reopening Arizona

The scientists advising us regarding how to proceed in the COVID-19 war are unanimous in warning against wholesale resumption of our pre-pande…

Local-issues

Letter: Rudeness

Today I braved it and went to Trader Joes at Speedway and Wilmot where I have shopped since they opened the store many years ago. I know that …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News