Letter: out of the mouth of babes

Dear Government,
I like to look at the San Pedro River every day. It brings nature to life. I like to get muddy, find footprints, put my feet in the water, climb the dirt walls, chase crayfish, and watch things go pop, pop, pop in the water. The water lets the really pretty trees live. The animals drink water and take baths, and it lets minnows and fish get around. Please don’t bring the wall because the river brings life to animals and trees.
Can you please stop making the wall or put little tubes in the wall and jaguar flaps in the wall so water and animals can go through? Because you know that the land is not yours. Nobody really owns the Earth. Plus even if the land was yours you should still share or nicely say no thank you.
Graysen Kling, Age 6
Hereford
