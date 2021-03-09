 Skip to main content
Letter: Out of touch with reality
Letter: Out of touch with reality

Ducey’s look into the future of the Arizona Republican party made me wonder if we were in the same state! He may have missed their role in the failed overthrow of our democracy. These members are still amongst us and actively pursuing their goal, to the point that nothing else matters. In fact, to reduce their state congressional workload, they import fully prepared onerous legislation from the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) to be fluffed and foisted on the inhabitants of our state.

Years ago, the GOP realized they could not remain in ”power” with demographic changes, therefore they embraced actively attempting to disenfranchise voters wherever and whenever they can. They even want to destroy the Arizona mall-in voting program which is one of the best and most reliable in the country.

I for one, am sick and tired of seeing their opposition to everything that might improve our state. They seem to have no new ideas of their own other than “winning” and being in “power.”

Alan Barreuther

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

