Letter: out of work thanks to coronovirus- what are companies doing to help employees?

I am out of work as a fitness instructor for older people. I have been told by clients that I have improved their health; lowered blood pressure and weight, improved mobility. The coronavirus has ended my classes. It happened so fast and I am in shock with no end in sight. My population is at highest risk of dying if they get the coronavirus, so they need to be isolated; I understand. Yet the companies I work have left me dry. No longer needing my services, they have stopped paying me; I see that it doesn’t matter how much I have helped the clients and how much money these companies have made off my services, they have still cut me off and now I don’t know how I will pay my bills. A friend works for Harkins Theatre and he told me they are shutting their doors, but they will keep paying their employees until they get through this crisis. Harkins in a good company for doing this.
Jennifer Lane
Three Points
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.