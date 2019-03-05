Especially in light of the recent Complete Streets Ordinance passed by the Tucson City Council just last month, what a pleasant surprise that Oro Valley is utilizing a roundabout in response to safety concerns associated with the existing four-way stop at the La Cañada/Moore intersection. However, Marana’s nearby Arizona Pavilion is getting a new four-way signalized intersection, despite a Pima County memo recommending the cost-effectiveness in safety and environmental benefits that roundabouts provide by comparison. Also disappointing is the La Cañada Drive widening touted as an alternate route for northern metro Tucson, when the Oracle leg of the Sun Tran Frequent Network could easily be extended from Tohono Todai Transit Center to the Ina Park-N-Ride from current hourly service levels, and even up the newly-widened State Route 77 to serve the Biosphere II. What an opportunity to set ridership-increasing precedent!
Camille Kershner
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.