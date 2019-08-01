Arizona Game and Fish is currently making plans to spend millions of dollars on public education to be sure we all know they're in charge of protecting over 800 species of wildlife.
At the same time they're planning their million dollar marketing strategy, they're planning their Outdoor Hall of Fame event where they'll celebrate and induct Mike Ingram of El Dorado Holdings/Villages of Vigneto. Mr. Ingram is embroiled in a controversial and perhaps an illegal real estate deal (under investigation) to develop an area of Arizona that will devastate the San Pedro River and wildlife.
Why would G&F celebrate a man who will destroy rivers and wildlife. Mike is also a trophy hunter and sits on Trump’s International Wildlife Conservation Council whose goal is to advise the Administration (on tax payers dime) on the supposed benefits of trophy hunting and of course the benefits of importing those dead animals for their walls.
G&F should take those millions and spend it on protecting our wildlife.
