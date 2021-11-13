 Skip to main content
Letter: Outrage from local Democrats and Star over Gosar, but none over Sinema
Today, 11/12, there are numerous Letters to the Editor condemning Rep, Gosar for his anime video attacking AOC and other Democrats. It was stupid and likely ends his political career. The AZ Star did an Editorial, "Rep. Gosar's creativity is disturbing." But where has the outrage and condemnation from local Democrats and the AZ Star been on how Senator Sinema, a woman, has been treated by people of their own party? She has been "physically", not in an anime video, ambushed by Progressive activists in a public bathroom, intimidated and bullied at an airport, etc. Democrats, including the AZ Star, have been silent about this because she opposes ending the Filibuster and thus far has opposed the Build Back Better leftist trillion dollar spending bill when inflation is at a 30 year high. The Star's Tim Steller did write the bathroom episode was "over the top" but with a but, that she needed to clarify her positions. Where is the AZ Star's "Democrat activists' treatment of Sinema is disturbing."?

Gusher Adams

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

