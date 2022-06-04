Letter: Outrageous Rent Hikes

OUTRAGEOUS RENT HIKES

Rents in Arizona have gone sky high because there is no rent control in this state. In fact, I recently learned rent control is against the law in Arizona!

I am a renter in Tucson.

My wife and I sold our home last year to pay off medical debts. When our lease term was coming up for renewal we were stunned!

Our rent was increasing 19%!!! An increase of $350 a month!!!

We were NOT going to pay that! But we wanted to stay at the same complex.

We moved to a smaller unit for $1650 a month.

Will our next lease increase 19 percent? Or more?

Private investors are lining their pockets while causing housing instability and anxiety in Arizona renters.

Will Arizona come to realize how much renters contribute to the economy? And that renters’ housing stability is as important to us as homeowners? How many more Vets, elderly and young people will be

homeless without rent control?

Shame on Arizona!

Robbin Miller

Catalina Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

