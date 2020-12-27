 Skip to main content
Letter: Outstanding Service
I have been a recipient of the Star for several years. My father, whom is 93 years old, lives with us on and off. A few years ago, he developed Alzheimer's. One of his favorite things to do is to go to the mailbox to get the paper so he can work on the crossword puzzles. In wanting to keep daily rituals, he looks forward to gathering the paper , pouring a cup of coffee, and fixing his toast, Last year he got confused and disorientated while gathering the paper at the end of the drive. Our wonderful delivery agent, Carlos Samanigo made the extra effort to drive closer to our house and drop the paper in a makeshift mailbox where we can watch dad continue his routine with pride. I am thankful for such a caring and compliant agent. Thank you Carlos for excellent service!

Susan Foree

Northwest side

