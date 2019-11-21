The Arizona House and Senate and even Governor Doug Ducey are guilty of abuse of power, misuse of taxpayer dollars, and excessive spending without taxpayer consent and accountability. The senate gave every democratic staffer a $10,000 raise in August. All House employees got 3% raises in July, some received as much as $20,000. House and senate (lawmakers) refuse to legalize marijuana. Lawmakers are trying to regulate smoking and vaping which is NONE of their business. Lawmakers want to spend $45 million of taxpayer dollars to promote NASCAR raceway. Governor Ducey signed bill making it more difficult for Arizona residents to put measures on the ballot. Governor Doug Ducey signed the Marketplace facilitator law which forces people to pay sales taxes on USED goods sold on the internet. Lawmakers are creating a budget that heavily supports special interest groups and does not benefit 90% of Arizona residents.
John Painer
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.