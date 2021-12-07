Letter: Overcrowded animal shelter

If you’ve ever been to our county animal shelter, Pima Animal Care Center you know it is a place that can tear a bit at your heart. It’s difficult to see hundreds of dogs contained in one building, with dogs paired up in kennels. The crowdedness can turn into an escalating situation when dogs turn on each other, fight and get injured. That’s stressful for dogs and staff. And yet, it happens. On the PACC website there is a “PACC Plan for Kennel Space Crisis” document dated September, 2021 stating “PACC has seen intake go up month by month around 15 percent while adoptions and transfers decreased around 30 percent.”
So it’s a tough situation at PACC. The dogs need good forever homes and fosters to get them out of the overcrowded shelter. The community can relieve the problem. Spay/neuter and adopting these dogs is the answer. We owe it to “man’s best friend.”
Linda Dugan
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.