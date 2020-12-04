 Skip to main content
Letter: Overnight curfew
Just wanted to say thank you to Mayor Romero and the rest of the minions on the City Council for solving and curing the Covid-19 pandemic. In a sheer stroke of genius they have discovered that you can only be infected with the virus from 10:01 PM till 5:00 AM, during the remaining hours feel free to live your lives normally as we did prior to the pandemic. This curfew is without doubt one of the most ignorant edicts ever derived by the Mayor and Council. In this case, doing something, even if it's wrong, is no way to govern a city. However, should I be wrong let me be the first to say thank you for solving and curing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kevin Acorn

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

