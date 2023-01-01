 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Overturn Proposition 211 - Desperation or Contempt

Proposition 211 - The Campaign Finance Sources Disclosure Initiative - was approved by Arizona voters with nearly a 3 to 1 margin. The Center for Arizona Policy and the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, represented by the Goldwater Institute, have brought suit seeking to void Proposition 211. Each of these organizations proclaim to be champions of "liberty and freedom" either in their organization's name, or mission statements, yet they seek to overturn the will of the people. Ask yourself, is their lawsuit an act of desperation seeking to preserve their dark money influence, or one of contempt for Arizona voters?

Sheldon Clark

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

