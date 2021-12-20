Letter: "Owner of Star rebuffs Alden"

Hooray! Maybe there's life for the Star yet. Since of course profits drive most publications maybe last year's profits will keep the wolves at bay (aka Alden Global Capital hedge fund). There are still some of us (probably over 65) who would rather read the news on paper rather than a TV screen, even though the Star has shrunk greatly from its former self. What a shame when we lost the Tucson Daily Citizen. I used to deliver it when I was a teenager.
Steve Halper
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.