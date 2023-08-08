Re: the Aug. 3 article "Value, risks, missing pieces of Pac-12 Apple option."

This article asked: “Should the Pac-12 prioritize a close relationship with Apple above all else, even revenue?” The answer to this question is: Yes. As a lawyer working with clients on managing digital rights, I know that the challenge of crafting an effective, long-term digital rights strategy is often complex. For the Pac-12, today, the best approach is to develop as close a relationship with Apple as it can arrange.

In exchange for being accommodating on revenue, the Pac-12 should insist that it retain favored status with Apple, relative to other collegiate conferences, for the term of the agreement. If Apple, for example, develops a future arrangement with ESPN, the Pac-12 should benefit from that collaboration.

Close ties with Apple should create notable benefits for the Pac-12. NIL commercialization should blossom, and there is great potential to establish a Pac-12 presence in Apple’s virtual reality initiatives. Apple is the Pac-12’s ticket to leadership in the digital future.

Jeffrey Matsuura

Downtown