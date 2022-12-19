 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Pac-12 future

Well after the Utah- USC Pac-12 Championship game Friday night, I say let USC and UCLA go to the Big 10. Utah brutally beat up on USC, reminding us fans that physically punishing a team is still the key element of football despite the passing importance of the modern game. The ranked teams of Oregon, Utah and Washington can carry the league. Also remember ASU has hired, Oregon's offensive coordinator. And let's not leave out UA's own Jed Fisch, and his staff of huge NFL experience. There is also the possibility of Mr. Deion Sanders joining the league. Enough said.

Frank Montez

East side

