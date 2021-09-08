 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: PAC-12 Hates TV Viewers
View Comments

Letter: PAC-12 Hates TV Viewers

  • Comments

It's been edifying to read all the optimism in the Star about the UA's men's basketball and football teams, but the ineptitude of the PAC-12 Network has guaranteed that it will be expensive or impossible for most fans to watch these games on their home TV.

The PAC-12 Network is only available (at extra cost) on the two most expensive TV options, and they are both old technology -- cable TV and Dish Network. The other satellite outfit, DirecTV, doesn't carry PAC-12 at all. Dozens of new, cheaper streaming services carry college sports networks, but not PAC-12.

Fans in Tucson were far better off pre-meddling by the league, when local TV stations like KTTU and KWBA carried UA games over the air. We'd be better off if the PAC-12 Network was a stand-alone streaming service. I'd buy a subscription. Unfortunately, the PAC-12 hasn't got a clue that the first order of show business is to put butts in seats.

John Vornholt

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Bishop Weisenburger

Congratulations to Bishop Weisenburger for finally stepping up to actually aid in the fight against COVID-19. I applaud his action in denying …

Local-issues

Letter: Fanning the Fire

Attorney General Mark Brnovich continues to fuel the “big lie” by ruling that Maricopa County officials must supply additional election materi…

Local-issues

Letter: Minimum wage

Joshua Jacobsen is to be congratulated for writing an intelligent, nuanced editorial on the minimum wage proposals currently being thrashed ov…

Local-issues

Letter: Too many people

As a 50-year-plus citizen of Tucson I'm finally writing of something that's been on my mind for years. Many years ago I traveled by car from A…

Local-issues

Letter: Hoffman imprecise

Jonathan Hoffman's opinion essay on herd immunity is overly nitpicky about what it takes to create herd immunity and is a sidewise boost to th…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News