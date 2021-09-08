Letter: PAC-12 Hates TV Viewers

It's been edifying to read all the optimism in the Star about the UA's men's basketball and football teams, but the ineptitude of the PAC-12 Network has guaranteed that it will be expensive or impossible for most fans to watch these games on their home TV.
The PAC-12 Network is only available (at extra cost) on the two most expensive TV options, and they are both old technology -- cable TV and Dish Network. The other satellite outfit, DirecTV, doesn't carry PAC-12 at all. Dozens of new, cheaper streaming services carry college sports networks, but not PAC-12.
Fans in Tucson were far better off pre-meddling by the league, when local TV stations like KTTU and KWBA carried UA games over the air. We'd be better off if the PAC-12 Network was a stand-alone streaming service. I'd buy a subscription. Unfortunately, the PAC-12 hasn't got a clue that the first order of show business is to put butts in seats.
John Vornholt
Northeast side
