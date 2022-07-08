 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: PAC 12 ISSUES

The Star has wisely continued incorporating Jon Willner's Hotline column into the daily sports section. Tucson fans would still be clueless about USC and UCLA bolting to the Big 10. Wilner not only had the story immediately, but instantly issued the ramifications. National publications picked up his take on whether or not the remaining universities would be courted by other conferences, or add teams for a new Pac 12 or simply dissolve the conference.

The Pac 12 Commissioner and 10 of the 12 schools atheletic gurus somehow got completely bamboozled by the two California titans. Wilner wondered out loud how that could be.

College football is quickly becoming the dollar crazed Triple AAA minor league of the NFL. Perhaps college football is not a top of mind issue around the USA or even in Arizona these days; but it's refreshing to see facts, educated conjecture and realistic opinion on this huge new development in organized sports covered top to bottom by Mr. Wilner and The Star.

Baird Thompson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

