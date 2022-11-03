 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Pac-12 Player of the Week

The Daily Star named USC quarterback Caleb Williams the Pac-12 Player of the Week after his game against the Wildcats. He definitely put up outstanding statistics. If you'd watched the game, though, Williams had all day to throw. His receivers had all day to get open. The USC running game couldn't be stopped. So Arizona had to gamble on defense, creating all kinds of easy big play opportunities. Arizona's quarterback, Jayden de Lauria, was the real player of week. That guy escaped pressure all day long. He ran for key first downs. He completed passes into tight windows. When he had time, he connected deep. Granted, the Wildcats have tremendous wide-outs, a good TE, and terrific running backs. Give them credit. Give the coach credit. But this week the paper should have given a super shout out to de Lauria. He was great.

Walter Ramsley

East side

