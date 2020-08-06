You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: PAC-12 Players wanting to boycott
Letter: PAC-12 Players wanting to boycott

I saw that there is a movement for PAC-12 players to boycott training camp and future games unless their “demands” are met. While using the Coronavirus as a basis for their “boycott” I notice they are also asking for 50% of the revenues from the conference to be “distributed equally amongst the players.” The article named three Arizona Football players, none of which I recognized their names as significant, but as usual this isn’t about COVID it’s about money. Shame on all these players to suggest a boycott of a conference that is allowing them to get a “free” education. If the players are not willing to live up to their commitment of their scholarship then please sit out the season. But take away their scholarship. To use this current circumstance as a way to get monetary compensation is shameful! Go ahead and boycott. Nobody will even know you are missing!

Tim Robertson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

