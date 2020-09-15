Letter: PAC-12 Rapid test

Congratulations to Larry Scott Commissioner of the Pac-12 Conference for securing rapid testing from San Diego, CA based Quidel Corp. I agree that a 15-minute COVID-19 antigen test is, in Scott’s words a “game-changer”. Why does this go to the PAC-12 Athletic program and not the staff, faculty, and students of the PAC-12 Schools? I enjoy the entertainment value of several different college sports at the U of A, such as football, women’s soccer, club hockey, and basketball. I, however, would much rather see the greater population of our U of A and PAC-12 students, faculty, and staff benefit from this rapid test for their education and not our entertainment.
Andy MacLeod
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
