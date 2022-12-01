 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Pac-12's Greatest Rvalry

  • Comments

I moved to Southern Arizona 3 years ago after spending my first 68 years in Southern California. I've come to enjoy Greg Hansen's sports column but have to disagree with him that the UA-ASU rivalry is the best in the Pac-12. I graduated from USC in 1973 and the rivalry between USC and UCLA is unmatched. The fact there isn't a name for the game is irrelevant - it doesn't need one! They have been the Number 1 and Number 2 teams in the country when they've met. Both schools have strong alumni that gather on game day. Families, co-workers and friends are divided. My mother graduated from UCLA and my two brothers are also Trojans. Mom got over it many years later - except on game day. There is nothing either team wants more than to beat the cross-town rival. UA-ASU is a great rivalry and I hope the Cats win, but there is simply no comparison.

Dan Watson

Oracle

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Sore loser Lake

When the Governor's race was called for Katie Hobbs, instead of finding a crumb of professionalism or graciousness, Kari Lake instead continue…

Letter: Kari Lake Finally Correct!

“Arizonan’s Know BS when they see it” was Kari Lakes’s verbal response to the Associated Press election call of Lake’s defeat for Arizona gove…

Letter: Kari the Impaler

Letter: Kari the Impaler

Brilliant move by Kari Lake to alienate many moderate Republican voters with her nasty remarks and gestures towards John McCain and those who …

Letter: Why are they so angry?

I recently passed a car on Oracle with Let's Go Brandon and Impeach Biden stickers on the window. What inspires this anger against the man who…

Letter: Two Sides of Mark Kelly

The Senate election results show that over 48% of Arizona voters voted against Mark Kelly. Certainly not the double digit lead Democrats state…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News