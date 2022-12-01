Letter: Pac-12's Greatest Rvalry

I moved to Southern Arizona 3 years ago after spending my first 68 years in Southern California. I've come to enjoy Greg Hansen's sports column but have to disagree with him that the UA-ASU rivalry is the best in the Pac-12. I graduated from USC in 1973 and the rivalry between USC and UCLA is unmatched. The fact there isn't a name for the game is irrelevant - it doesn't need one! They have been the Number 1 and Number 2 teams in the country when they've met. Both schools have strong alumni that gather on game day. Families, co-workers and friends are divided. My mother graduated from UCLA and my two brothers are also Trojans. Mom got over it many years later - except on game day. There is nothing either team wants more than to beat the cross-town rival. UA-ASU is a great rivalry and I hope the Cats win, but there is simply no comparison.