I am troubled that the PACC allows homeless people to adopt animals. These people have no transportation or funds for follow up vet care. What if the animal gets stung or bitten by a spider, snake or scorpion? Would PACC give an animal to someone who has no shelter from the weather for that animal? Would they give a pet to someone who cannot even feed themselves much less the critter? Don’t they care that the person only wants to use that dog or cat to gain sympathy on a street corner to beg for beer and cigarette money? I am quite horrified that they would care so little about the animals that they would offer them up for this kind of abuse. If you are also shocked by this policy, I would ask that you also contact the director of the PACC and the board of Supervisors.
Barbara Allen
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.