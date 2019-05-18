I’m writing to express my concerns about Pima Animal Control Center (PACC) and their policy of giving animals to homeless individuals.
Many of these people suffer from assorted mental and physical issues. As a former health care provider, this policy disturbs me. These homeless individuals, in many cases, have difficulties living on their own due to needed medications, adequate food and housing. Because of these requirements, how can one expect these people to be able to care and provide for animals received from PACC? These creatures are totally dependent on their owners for basic sustenance, shelter and medical care.
Haven’t these four-legged animals suffered enough?
Cathy Ozolins
Northeast side
