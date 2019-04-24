Re: the April 21 article "PACC grows outreach effort for pets of homeless people."
Kudos to PAAC and some of the wonderful programs they have established these past few year. Especially want to thank Director Kristen Hassan-Auerbach for her unwavering commitment to these 17,000 animals and trying to do what is in their best interest.
Now to the newest bone of contention for those animal lovers....pets for the homeless. I say yes and support them with your money and heart. Most of this segment of our community demonstrate better care and love to those in their charge. They will give their pet their food before taking it for themselves. The animal is usually their priority within the best of their current abilities.
I do not think too many homeless people are discarding animals in the desert, tying them up in chain link attached to a tree, or leaving them un-cared for in their back yard.
PACC needs your support and not criticism. Many homeowners need to be educated in the appropriate care of an animal.
Sarah Simpson
Foothills
