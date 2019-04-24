Re: the April 21 article "PACC grows outreach effort for pets of homeless people."
I applaud PACC's refusal to stereotype all homeless people by denying them the ability to adopt a pet. For a homeless person, a pet companion may be the closest relationship they have and most take it very seriously. A pet can actually help to stabilize a person's mental and physical well-being, as research has shown, and that is not exclusively for those in a home environment.
Jane Ragle
Northeast side
