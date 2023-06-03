As a Tucson-based member of the Citizens’ Advisory Committee of the Regional Transportation Authority, I quit.

For a year and a half I have fought for increased public transportation, safety for pedestrians, more green space and less road-widening. Due to disability, I am not able to drive and I want more mobility options for all of us. At every step I have been ignored, lied to, and circumvented by staff and certain members of the RTA leadership.

The PAG RTA is not an organization that operates in good faith. Instead, it is an organization beholden to suburban interests who want to leech off of Tucson’s tax revenue and simultaneously dictate to Tucson that road-widening must take precedence over everything else.

I refuse to be a part of this sham process any longer. I urge my fellow Tucsonans to reject whatever ridiculous plan the RTA tries to put up for a vote.

Rachel Wilson

Downtown