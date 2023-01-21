Letter: PAG’s Remedies

Congrats to retired community activist and systems engineer, Curtis Lueck, for clearly spelling out the steps necessary to remedy our community government’s stand off with Pima Association of Governments and funding of current and future road improvements. Now if Tucson’s mayor and other elected officials can pursue the appropriate action with respect to our regional transportation challenges, we’ll be able to fulfill the intent of publicly funded transportation improvements. If PAG staff continues to subvert the community good, staff changes should be made.