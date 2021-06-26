 Skip to main content
Letter: PAG supports clean energy
Letter: PAG supports clean energy

Re: the June 22 article "County must battle climate change."

Pima Association of Governments supports clean energy efforts, contrary to Jerry Kachenko’s June 22 op-ed. PAG, a non-profit entity, does not collect its own revenues. PAG no longer hosts the Clean Cities committee since the program was not financially self-sufficient. The U.S. Department of Energy asked PAG to provide funding beyond the grant amount to run its program. However, all PAG programs are grant funded through an Arizona Department of Transportation agreement for designated activities.

Maricopa Association of Governments discontinued the same program in Maricopa County for similar reasons in the early 2000s.

Regarding the claim of unauthorized federal fund withdrawals, PAG withdrew funds authorized according to the DOE contract, did not exceed the grant amount and matched the time spent on program delivery. DOE would not release funds if it was not allocated to our contract.

Contact PAG to learn more about our efforts to support clean air through our travel reduction program and the alternative fuel deployment plan.

Mary Carter, PAG Director, Partnerships and Development

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

