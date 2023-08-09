This summer heat records have been shattered all across the state, and it's only going to get worse. So far, Arizona's efforts to combat climate change have been far too timid. Some things that need to be done 1. Mandate white roofs, white roads, and white (or pastel) exterior walls like an American version of a Greek Santorini. 2. Mandate solar water heating for all buildings and homes 3. Offer tax incentives to employers and employees to encourage the latter to live close to work. 4. Push hybrid/electric cars 5. Push energy efficient homes. The science behind the color white is simple and irrefutable. Black asphalt roads and other dark surfaces should be phased out and banned altogether. Haven't you had the experience of driving in a white car after driving in a black one?