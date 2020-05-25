Letter: Painting the Wall
Letter: Painting the Wall

Our esteemed government has not done enough damage to the Southwest by building the Wall, now it wants to spend more billions by painting it! Really? With all the horrible things that are occurring now, this is too much to take. The expense, the damage it has done to our environment, the loss of creatures great and small, not to mention our lack of water, it just is abominable. Will this craziness ever stop? I hope the Wall rusts away into oblivion!

Cindy Quigley

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

