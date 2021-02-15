Letter: Pam Reed's ultra El Tour

Regarding today's (Feb 10) article about Pam Reed by Greg Hansen
Congrats to Pam Reed on her "century" of 100-mile races! Some years ago, I was downtown at the starting line of Tucson's El Tour bicycle race (~110 miles). As we waited in the cold, morning twilight for the sky to brighten and the race to begin, the Master of Ceremonies announced that Pam Reed was just finishing her 24-hour run of the El Tour route and would be joining us on bicycles to do it again. That announcement was both inspiring and humbling! Clearly, she still inspires!
Don McCarthy
Northwest side
