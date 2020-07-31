You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Pancho Villa a hero? Seriously?
I must take exception to Elizabeth Henson’s opinion piece concluding that Pancho Villa was a “hero”. On March 9th, 1916, Villa led 1500 troops across the border and attacked Columbus NM shortly after 4 AM. This was the first time a foreign army invaded US territory since the war of 1812. The invading force left 19 US citizens dead and the town a smoldering ruin. Granted, Villa was angered by US president Wilson’s politics, but this attack hardly qualifies Villa as a “hero”. And then you headline the piece with “Pancho Villa” and “hero” emblazoned at the top. If this statue, arguably a fine piece of artwork, winds up in Agua Prieta, that might be for the better. Pancho Villa was more of a Robin Hood type of “hero” for the Mexican poor, so placing it there makes more sense than a pocket park in downtown Tucson.

Dewey Bidwell

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

