This is one of my issues with the Hispanic activists in Tucson. They refuse to assimilate into American culture and cling to people like Pacho Villa as one of their heroes.
I was born to Mexican-American parents in Morenci, AZ. Spanish was spoken in the home. I went into the Marine Corps after graduating from the University of Arizona and served 27 years. My heroes are George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Chesty Puller, Ronald Regan, Vince Lombardi, astronauts and my parents.
I chose the United States, its people and history. The battle of Iwo Jima and the race to the moon inspired me, not some knucklehead bandit or a country whose corrupt government causes its people to flee north for a better life.
To the Tucson’s Hispanic youth--please embrace your rich American history, warts and all, and let that inspire you to work hard and be successful. Mexico’s history is interesting but that’s about it.
Marvin Montez
Oro Valley
