Letter: Pancho Villa was no hero
Re: the July 28 article "Pancho Villa was a hero; let statue downtown stand."

Living in Mexico most of my 75 yeas, I’ve read dozens of books from the best historians about the Mexican revolution, and I’ve read how Pancho Villa has been called every adjective: criminal, murderer, thief, rapist, opportunistic etc., but NEVER a hero. I do not have PhD like Elizabeth Henson but she needs to get her info from a better source, Pancho Villa was no hero and my father who knew him personally (in 1920) will attest to that.

Luis F Dabdoub

Downtown

