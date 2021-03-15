 Skip to main content
Letter: Pandemic-related hunger, job loss hardest on Hispanic, low-income households
The Covid-19 pandemic has hit hard for lots of people especially Hispanics. So many Hispanics are struggling right now with nowhere to turn to. They have been laid off from jobs and are not making enough money to support their families. Families are even going without food because of that. Some of these families even have people with disabilities and health problems which make things a lot worse. Right now because of the pandemic most people are scared to get jobs at the risk of getting sick. What can we do to help those in need at this rough time? I would suggest we can do food donations, we can donate to the food bank, and lots of other options. This is very unfortunate that people have to go through this right now. I hope we can fix this issue and get through this together.

Mya Muniz

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

